The owner of Napoli has disclosed a shocking alternative €10 billion European Super League idea.

Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Napoli, has come up with a startling €10 billion alternative to the European Super League.

The Italian team was not among the original 12 clubs who proposed the contentious Super League back in April.

However, with the group rounds of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League returning this week, the owner of a Serie A team has urged for a change in European football.

De Laurentiis maintains that he was opposed to the ESL idea because it was undemocratic, with 15 of the potential 20 clubs guaranteed a spot owing to the lack of a relegation system.

The owner of Napoli, on the other hand, has stated that he has a different idea than the European Super League, one that would restrict the number of teams competing in Europe’s major leagues.

“I looked at a scheme that may bring €10 billion into the European game, but we need willingness and utter independence,” he said.

“We need to lower the amount of games played by shrinking the size of Europe’s top divisions. We also build a European league with a democratic entrance mechanism based on team performance in domestic contests.

“The system is no longer functional. The Champions and Europa Leagues do not generate enough revenue for clubs to justify their participation.

“You need more top-tier players to be competitive. That implies you’ll have to spend more money, which the prize money from European tournaments won’t cover.

“That is why the clubs must communicate with one another in order to create a more modern and lucrative tournament for all participants.”

The number of teams that would compete in the Napoli president’s proposed league, as well as the prospective admission standards and how it might affect the current league format, are all unknown.

When the European Super League plan was first introduced earlier this year, fans, experts, and even existing players spoke out against it.

With the exception of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus, all original members were compelled to resign from the league, with Liverpoo l owner John Henry also apologizing to fans.

