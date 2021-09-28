The outcome of the UEFA Super League might be worth millions to Liverpool.

Liverpool and the other eight clubs that reversed their decision to participate in a European Super League breakaway tournament will not face any penalties for their part in the disastrous scheme.

UEFA, the governing body of European football, has imposed financial penalties as well as potential competitive punishments if the teams decided to try to achieve lift-off with the ESL again in the future.

For their involvement in the ESL plan, the nine teams agreed to pay a collective £12.8 million (€15 million) fine, as well as return 5% of UEFA tournament profits for the current season.

While Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid all bowed to pressure from an outraged public and wider football family, the toxicity of the idea didn’t stop Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus from pursuing the plans, resulting in a legal battle through the ESL.

Liverpool will have to deal with Virgil van Dijk’s decision, while Real Madrid’s regrets linger.

The three dissident clubs, which are also three of the most financially devastated by the pandemic and might have benefited from the ESL’s potentially profitable boost, filed a move to have the sanctions imposed on the nine clubs that ultimately rejected the concept reversed.

UEFA and the three teams remained at odds until UEFA temporarily suspended its action in response to a Madrid judge’s request that the governing body halt its efforts to censure the rebel clubs.

The issue is far from finished, with UEFA requesting the dismissal of the Madrid judge, according to the Associated Press, paving the opportunity for legal action to resume at a later date.

UEFA will no longer be able to demand money from clubs as a form of punishment as a result of the decision to withdraw from legal action. This might save Liverpool a lot of money.

