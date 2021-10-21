The opinions of Echo readers on the future of the city mayor role are pretty clear.

The readers of Washington Newsday have stated emphatically that the elected mayorship should be eliminated.

A vote is set to be held next year on whether the elected mayor role, which was introduced in Liverpool in 2012, should be abolished, with the council leader and cabinet model likely to be reinstated.

In 2023, the city will hold all-out elections, in which all councillors will be up for election at the same time, and the circumstances surrounding the city’s governance model must be rectified before then.

“We’re clearing up decades of problems,” says Mayor Joanne Anderson.

All of Liverpool’s political parties want citizens to decide whether the mayoralty should remain or not, and the incumbent mayor, Joanne Anderson, has stated that she feels a citywide vote should be held.

In light of this, we decided to conduct a quick poll among our readers to determine if Liverpool should continue to have an elected mayor.

The outcome was nearly unanimous.

Initially, we wondered if a directly elected mayor was the best way to administer Liverpool.

A whopping 290 of the 319 readers who responded to the survey replied no, accounting for 91 percent of the total.

Yes received 26 votes (8%), while three people claimed they didn’t know.

When Liverpool converted to a mayoral system in 2012, the citizens of the city had no input in the decision, which was made solely by a full council vote.

And it’s evident that a lot of people are still upset about it.

In 2012, we questioned if the inhabitants of the city should have had a say, and 304 out of 319 persons said yes, with 13 saying no.

And 295 (93%) of the same group said they want a say in the city’s governing approach right now.

So, to the big topic, we asked our readers if they think Liverpool should abandon its elected mayor format.

The mayoralty should be abolished, according to an overwhelming majority of 293 (92 percent) of those who responded.

The mayoral model is supported by 20 respondents (6%) who feel it should be kept.

Some of our respondents went on to elaborate on their ideas.

“The mayor’s job is pointless,” one person complained.

