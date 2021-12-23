‘The only thing,’ says ex-Manchester United player regarding Liverpool star Mohamed Salah winning the Ballon d’Or.

According to former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre, Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning individual honors are hurt by the fact that he plays international football for Egypt.

Salah has had an outstanding season so far, scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in 24 games for Liverpool.

The 29-year-old has been praised as the best player in the world by pundits and fans alike. Despite his outstanding performance, he came in seventh place in this year’s Ballon d’Or awards.

And Silvestre, who won five Premier League titles with United during a stellar career, claims that Salah will continue to be overlooked for big individual awards because he is Egyptian.

“In terms of quality, he’s right up there with the best.” It’s astonishing how many games he’s been scoring in,” Silvestre added.

“I watch him, and he always does two or three maneuvers, and he does them flawlessly so the defenders can’t touch him.” Even if they do, it’s a perilous situation because it’s either a penalty or a free kick.

“He’s got that talent, like Messi, where he’s in possession of the ball all the time and the ball is so close to him that just one extra touch and he’s gone or defenders have to commit a foul to get the ball off him.”

“The only thing is that he can’t win significant international trophies or individual accolades if he plays for Egypt.”

Salah was named African Footballer of the Year twice and ended third in the Best FIFA Men’s Player award in 2018.

In 227 games since joining at Anfield in a £34 million signing from Roma in 2017, the Egyptian King has 147 goals and 56 assists.