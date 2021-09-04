The Old Borough Cup is won by Island Brave at Haydock Park.

In the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap at Haydock Park, (10-1) came up to his name with a valiant victory.

Front-runners had won the first three races at Haydock on Sprint Cup day, and the Heather Main-trained seven-year-old aimed to do the same under Silvestre de Souza.

Island Brave led early, with Rajinsky close behind in second, but he was overtaken by Noble Masquerade in the closing two furlongs of the 1m4f handicap.

It appeared as though he might be suffocated by a group of people approaching from behind. But, under de Souza, he fought back to get his head in front, and Alright Sunshine secured a gutsy half-length victory (14-1).

Nicholas T (28-1) was a nose behind in third, with the Trader (16-1) a quarter-length behind in fourth.

Noble Masquerade, the 4-1 favorite, was a length behind in fifth after failing to complete his opening challenge.

But it was on Merseyside that the tough Island Brave – on his eighth run of the season – landed his and his connections’ biggest success.

The victory was not witnessed by trainer Main, but owner Donald Kerr commented, “That was a tremendous – a great result.”

“We returned him to trip because it was good to be back on firm ground, and that’s what he wanted.

“I believed Silvestre provided him with a fantastic ride. When the other horse passed him, I was a little concerned, but he fought back.

“Normally, we are the ones who hold him up. I believe this is the first time he’s ran since winning his maiden at Lingfield (in 2017).

“This is his eleventh victory. We’ve owned him since he was a breeze-up horse, and he’s shown to be an excellent yard horse.”

Kevin Ryan’s (3-1) was an outstanding victory of the Listed Betfair Exchange Ascendant Stakes at Haydock, ridden by Andrea Atzeni.

Connections are now looking forward to a shot at Classic triumph next season.

Under Atzeni, a son of Frankel, he dominated nearly from gate to finish in the mile race, adding to his previous victory, also at Haydock.

His first win came in easy conditions on his third start, but he proved he could. “The summary has come to an end.”