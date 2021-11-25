The number one restaurant in Liverpool is a ‘authentic’ Turkish restaurant in the city center.

A new restaurant has risen to the top of TripAdvisor’s list of Liverpool’s best restaurants.

Pippin’s Corner had the all-important top spot in August 2021, but now Bold Street venue Elif has taken over.

The eatery has collected over 3,400 TripAdvisor ratings and has beaten out 1,459 other restaurants in Liverpool to claim the top spot.

Elif, the city’s newest top restaurant, specializes in Mediterranean, Turkish, and barbeque cuisine. It receives a five-star rating overall.

Thousands of guests have submitted reviews on TripAdvisor, with the majority of them complimenting the eatery.

“Such a find, Authentic Turkish BBQ – this is not your usual Turkish Kebab House, this is for true BBQ meat eaters,” one customer said. “Authentic music, cuisine, and atmosphere are a must for that festive mood.” “Absolutely Delicious – What a lovely experience, as a regular vacation maker to Turkey, I’m always cautious as to how the food would be in the UK, but this did not disappoint,” one person remarked. The cuisine was really wonderful and authentic, and if I closed my eyes and turned on the heater, it seemed like I was in Turkey.” “Excellent restaurant – Excellent atmosphere, large servings of food (but don’t worry, any leftovers may be taken home), amazing service,” remarked a third (they really deserve a tip). Our order arrived quickly, and the food was wonderful. Before going, I noticed that it had a five-star rating, and now I am confident that they deserve it. “It comes highly recommended.” Elif is based in Liverpool, L1 4DN, at 33 Bold Street. A table can be reserved online.