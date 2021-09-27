The number of covid patients in Liverpool hospitals is decreasing.

In recent weeks, the number of patients with Covid-19 in Liverpool hospitals has decreased.

The number of covid admissions at the city’s main trust had been worryingly high in August and early September, hitting 179 on September 4, the highest amount for the trust since the beginning of March.

However, the number of covid patients cared for by Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, which comprises Aintree and the Royal Liverpool hospitals, has decreased in recent weeks.

Police patrols in South Liverpool are prompted by reports of “drunk students” and “noise complaints.”

The number of covid admissions has dropped to 129, the lowest it has been since mid-August, after rising to 176 patients on September 13.

The figures will give a much-needed boost to a struggling city health system, as well as hope that, thanks to vaccines, more individuals are recovering from covid and being able to leave hospital, with others being able to avoid being treated at all.

There are 18 patients in the trust’s 129 covid patients who are so unwell that they require mechanical ventilation beds to help them breathe.

This is a number that hasn’t altered much in a long time, fluctuating between 17 and 23 in the last four weeks.

In other parts of Merseyside, the number of covid patients treated in Wirral’s major hospital trust has decreased as well, though not as substantially as in Liverpool.

The trust’s patient numbers have been stable in recent weeks, although after peaking at 44 on September 18, they have now dropped to 38.

The St Helens and Knowsley Trust, another of the region’s largest trusts, has witnessed a minor decline in viral patients, going from 71 on September 16 to 58 in the most current figures.

The number of covid patients at the Southport and Ormskirk Trust declined from 31 on September 11 to 23 in the most recent update.

Merseyside’s NHS hospitals are gearing up for a challenging winter, and staff will be hopeful that these figures continue to improve.