The next Liverpool transfer target has been agreed upon by Gary Neville and Graeme Souness.

Liverpool will be in the title battle this season, according to Graeme Souness and Gary Neville, but they both believe the team has to acquire a new midfielder if they are to go all the way.

The Reds defeated Norwich 3-0 on Saturday, with goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah all contributing to Jurgen Klopp’s side’s success.

Despite the fact that Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United all spent over £100 million this summer, both Neville and Souness believe Liverpool can win the Premier League, but they have urged the club to make one more move to put them ahead of their competitors.

Souness stated what he believes is the major difference between the present club and the team that won the league in 2019/20 after Manchester City’s shock 1-0 defeat to Spurs.

He told Sky Sports, “I’d like to see Liverpool spend a few bob, but they score goals for fun.”

“It was very simple to talk about Liverpool’s front three and how brilliant they were, but I believe the three midfielders were responsible for a lot of their great play.

“[Gini] Wijnaldum is no longer with us, [Jordan] Henderson has turned a year older, and James Milner has turned a year older.

“I’m sure they’ve got some nice babies on the way.” On Monday night, I was up in the stands watching them play Osasuna.

“In midfield, I’d like to see something different. It’ll be a long and arduous season.”

Standing alongside Gary Neville at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the former Manchester United full-back was asked who he thought would finish higher, Liverpool or his previous club.

Neville praised Liverpool’s prospects, but agreed with Souness about the club’s center midfield options.

“I honestly can’t tell them apart.” He said, “I mean, you should say Liverpool because of what’s transpired in the last few years, and last season was a big setback for them.”

“Van Dijk has returned, but I believe Manchester United will be a step forward from last season. I believe Liverpool will miss Wijnaldum and will require a midfielder.”

In the match against Norwich, Jurgen Klopp chose the three of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Harvey Elliott as well as. “The summary has come to an end.”