The newest Gary Neville prediction has just been flung back in his face by Liverpool.

“You can’t always put your finger on it, but something isn’t quite right.”

“They’ve reached a stalemate.” I’m not sure Liverpool will be able to finish first. This year, I don’t think they’ll be able to beat [United].” “You already know Manchester United will defeat Liverpool on Sunday, and you already know that!” It wouldn’t have been the first few weeks of the Premier League season if Gary Neville hadn’t been making big, bold Liverpool forecasts then dismissing them in favor of his beloved Manchester United.

Following the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Chelsea in August, the Red Devils icon claimed that things were not going well at Anfield. Something isn’t quite right. They are incapable of destabilizing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Even as Jurgen Klopp’s side went undefeated in the weeks after, with United losing to Young Boys, West Ham United, Aston Villa, and Leicester City, putting in unconvincing performance after unconvincing performance, he went into Sunday’s match between the two sides confident that his old club would win.

What a blunder he made.

Something isn’t quite right, but it’s not at Anfield; it’s at Old Trafford.

Liverpool embarrassed United from start to finish on Sunday, winning 5-0 courtesy to goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah.

In reality, it would have been more had Paul Pogba’s red card for a rash challenge on Keita not encouraged the Reds to let off the gas, confident that their job was done.

Countless times, Neville has been proven wrong regarding Liverpool. He famously predicted United will win the title before Klopp’s side on the eve of the 2019/20 season, a season in which the Reds would be crowned champions.

But this is a new level of humiliation for both United and Neville, as Liverpool made him eat his words in the most soul-crushing way possible.

“I was at the Liverpool v Chelsea game on Saturday, and I remarked after the game – sometimes you can’t put your finger on it [but]something’s not right,” he said in August.

"It's not bad. There isn't a major spiritual problem or anything like that.