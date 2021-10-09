The Newcastle takeover casts a new perspective on FSG’s Liverpool ownership.

“The Reds don’t have any money, but we’re still going to win the league!”

You’ve probably heard Kopites’ latest, fairly catchy, tongue-in-cheek ballad in recent weeks, whether you were at Anfield, on the road, or watching Liverpool from the comfort of your own home.

Ibrahima Konate was the only new arrival at Anfield this summer, arriving from RB Leipzig for £36 million, as Man City paid a Premier League record £100 million to sign Jack Grealish, Chelsea paid a club record £97.5 million to re-sign Romelu Lukaku, and Manchester United paid around £120 million to sign Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But it’s all well and good serenading Jurgen Klopp’s side with such a chant when Liverpool are second in the table and firmly in the mix in the early weeks of the Premier League title race, a point ahead of Man City and just a point behind leaders Chelsea, but will Liverpool fans be as upbeat as they are now as the season progresses?

Fenway Sports Group’s relationship with supporters is perhaps more unstable and divided than it has ever been a week short of their 11th anniversary of purchasing Liverpool Football Club.

They’ve tried to raise ticket prices, trademark ‘Liverpool,’ and announce their intention to furlough personnel during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, only to be pushed into embarrassing backtracks after massive outcry.

However, their involvement in the failed attempt to build a breakaway European Super League in the spring was a new low, and it instilled in Reds fans a fresh sense of dread and distrust about the club’s owners.

It makes little difference whether they saved the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett’s clutches or helped Jurgen Klopp construct a team capable of winning both the Champions League and the Premier League. The black marks against their name begin to accumulate, and it reaches a point where. “The summary has come to an end.”