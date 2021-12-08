The nasty comments made by Gabriel Agbonlahor against Liverpool defender Nat Phillips are entirely inaccurate.

Last season, one of Liverpool’s cult legends demonstrated one again how vital a player he can be.

Apart from the fact that the Reds became the first English side to win all six of their group games in the competition’s history, the club’s success over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night will generate few headlines in the long run.

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal in all competitions this season, while Divock Origi added to his exploits from the weekend win over Wolves by scoring another important goal at the San Siro.

But there is one player in particular who many Kopites can’t get enough of: Nat Phillips.

Despite only seeing 46 minutes of first-team action, Phillips went in alongside Ibrahima Konate and put up another solid performance, similar to what Liverpool saw last season. Not to be forgotten is Cruyff’s second-half move inside his own penalty area.

Some of the statements about Phillips that have surfaced from a former Premier League striker may surprise you.

Phillips’ qualities, according to ex-Aston Villa captain Gabriel Agbonlahor, are not just up to Liverpool’s standards, but also those of the Premier League.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider, “Nat Phillips is not a Premier League centre-back.”

“I’ve seen a little bit of him at Liverpool lately, and he’s not good enough.”

“He’s a Championship player at best, and he’s not good enough for the Premier League, especially at the high end,” says the manager.

To say the least, a strong opinion, and one that is guaranteed to enrage many in Merseyside’s red half.

After his performances last season, Phillips has a lot of credit with Liverpool fans, and he’ll certainly have it for a long time, especially if he continues to amaze when called upon.

Is Phillips Liverpool’s best center-back? No, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of him playing in the Premier League.

How many teams would want a player with Phillips’ experience if they looked up and down the league, especially at the lower end of the table? Quite a few, in fact.

Would Manchester City or Chelsea be interested in him? Probably not, but it’s worth noting. “The summary has come to an end.”