The mystery of the humming noise that was driving people insane was finally solved.

The source of a mysterious humming noise that kept locals awake appears to have been discovered.

Residents were kept up for hours by a “loud buzzing noise” reported between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. last week.

People in Speke stated they were used to hearing noises from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, but that they had never heard anything so loud.

“We were checking all throughout the house for where it was coming from,” one woman wrote on Facebook.

“I gave in and shut the windows last night because it was so loud!” said a second woman.

“That’s the worst I’ve heard it, sounded like the boiler was going,” a third added.

“I’m knackered – kept me awake all night,” complained a fourth woman, while another said, “Yes, it drove me insane.”

After one person phoned the airport to ask if it was the source of the noise, it appears the question may have been answered.

“Liverpool Airport would like to apologise for any noise annoyance last week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights,” said an environment advisor from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

“A machine at Liverpool Airport was removing rubber from the runway, which generated the noise.

“In order to keep the runway’s friction, the rubber that builds up from aircraft tyres must be removed on a regular basis.

“Unfortunately, the work can only be done outside of normal aircraft operations because it is a lengthy and slow process that can only be done at night after the last arrival and before operations resume at roughly 6 a.m.,” says the spokesperson.

The Washington Newsday contacted Liverpool Airport, which acknowledged that an environment officer had contacted homeowners in response to complaints.

The noise was generated by a machine removing rubber from the runway caused by airplane tyres, according to a representative, who added, “This work takes done once every 2-3 years depending on the build up of rubber, which is regularly examined.”