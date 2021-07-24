The mother of five children believed that her children would be better off without her.

After giving birth to twins in 2010, Lisa McLoughlin, 48, was suffering from post-natal depression, but she sought help at the Women’s Health Information and Support Centre (WHISC) on Bold Street in Liverpool city centre.

Lisa, from Vauxhall, has been a volunteer with the organisation for eight years and is now a professional outreach worker. However, a flooded roof has ruined the top level of their building, restricting the space available to assist vulnerable women and jeopardizing WHISC’s already precarious finances.

When Lisa first arrived at WHISC in 2013, she informed The Washington Newsday about her circumstances.

She was plagued by post-natal depression, as she had been with her previous pregnancies, but she was also brought down by a lack of engagement with other adults.

“I’ve worked since I was 15 years old, and then to be off work for two years and just like, baby, baby, baby, you just lose everything,” Lisa told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s crazy to believe that it’s only been two years, but even mingling with other grownups and whatnot makes you second-guess yourself. Your self-assurance is the only thing that remains.”

She battled to keep tears from streaming down her face as she recalled a moment when she was afraid of doing something “dumb” to herself.

Lisa was sent to WHISC, a Merseyside-based organisation that has assisted approximately 3,000 vulnerable women in the last 37 years.

“My nerves were just gone,” she told The Washington Newsday about the first time she went through their doors. My mouth was parched. I had just finished s******* myself. My head was simply gone, I don’t know.

“And then it was the manager who truly noticed, because I was sweating and sitting there like a deer in headlights, as they say.

“She took me upstairs to a room and sat me down and told me everything,” says the narrator.

