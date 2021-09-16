The most recent information on the major road closure caused by a lorry accident.

After a lorry collided with the iconic tourist attraction, the latest news on Southport Pier has been given.

Southport Pier has been partially closed since a vehicle damaged the pier’s underbelly on Tuesday, September 7.

Marine Drive has also been impacted, with a portion of the busy coastal road remaining closed until the pier is being restored.

“Following an inspection on Monday, September 13, repair and restoration works on the underbelly of Southport Pier will continue,” a Sefton Council spokesperson stated.

“As a result, Marine Drive will stay blocked until the repair is finished. While we apologize for any inconvenience caused by these necessary operations, the safety of our pedestrians and road users remains our top priority.”

It was reported last week that the driver fled the site of the accident before being apprehended by Merseyside Police officers.

“The car is thought to have departed the area following the incident,” a police spokeswoman stated at the time of the mishap. Officers have tracked down the driver and are in the process of speaking with him.

“There have been no reports of injuries, and structural engineers are on their way to see if any damage has occurred.

“Road closures have been implemented, and vehicles are advised to avoid the area.

“The collision is still being investigated.”