The most haunted areas in Liverpool are depicted on this map.

A thorough ‘ghost map’ of the United Kingdom reveals the most haunted locations of Liverpool and beyond.

Because of its rich and often shady history, Liverpool is a famous destination for ghost tours and spooky tales.

Anyone interested in the macabre has plenty of places to visit, from haunted pubs to abandoned asylums, especially with Halloween only a week away.

However, an online database initiative has geographically mapped the sites of haunted places across the UK to make things easier.

To see how distant you live from some paranormal activity, simply enter your location and explore the map.

You may then zoom in and out, as well as click on the ghostly icons to see more details about the reported sightings.

The haunted locales database currently has over 5,300 entries for ghost hunters to peruse.

When flying above Liverpool, it’s easy to notice that the Georgian and Knowledge Quarters, as well as the historic city center, are hotspots for reported sightings.

When you click on the Cambridge pub in the Knowledge Quarter, you’ll learn about a rumored female ghost that scraped the cheeks of “especially active” men in the 1970s.

Another ghost is the “Subterranean Scotsman,” who is reported to walk via a tunnel near the tavern while playing the bagpipes.

Those who are unlucky enough to hear his wheezy caterwauling are reported to receive terrible news soon after.

The city’s theatres have a long history of paranormal sightings, which can be discovered by clicking on them.

The Royal Court is claimed to be haunted by “Old Les,” a deceased janitor. He is jokingly blamed for any slight mistake in the theatre since he is said to open and close the door of his old office.

The resident ghosts of the Liverpool Playhouse Theatre are said to be far more hostile.

There have been reports of poltergeist-like activity, such as slamming doors and turning on and off faucets. Elizabeth, a female phantom characterized as a “dark presence,” is claimed to roam after she was killed while mopping the stage when a fire curtain broke her neck.

If that wasn't enough, the Empire Theatre's bar is.