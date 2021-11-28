The most famous double murder in Liverpool’s history, which resulted in the largest manhunt the city has ever seen.

It’s been 18 years since one of Liverpool’s most infamous murder cases was finally solved.

In 1949, the Cameo cinema murders shook the city and garnered national headlines, yet they resulted in the execution of an innocent man, leaving a lasting stain on British justice.

The injustice took decades to be rectified, and no one knows for sure who perpetrated the heinous crime to this day.

The family of Liverpool man George Kelly, who was wrongfully hanged for the crime, got an official apology only in October 2003.

At the same time, authorities announced that the case would not be reopened because the majority of the records connected to the murders had been destroyed.

The infamous Cameo killings sparked the city’s largest manhunt in history.

In March 1949, the Wavertree cinema manager, Leonard Thomas, 44, and his assistant, John Catterall, 30, were killed in a botched burglary.

Two pals were calculating the night’s takings in an upstairs office when they were shot by two individuals who had broken the door lock to steal just over £50 in cash.

The killings spurred a huge police investigation, which included knocking on 9,500 households and taking 75,000 statements.

A letter arrived at police headquarters a few weeks later, naming two suspects: George Kelly, 27, and Charles Connolly, 26.

Both men denied any involvement in the murders and were put on trial despite the fact that no murder weapon had been uncovered.

In October 1949, a judge at St George’s Hall dismissed a joint trial and ordered separate trials.

Kelly was the first person to face a single-person trial, and despite the prosecution’s lack of forensic evidence and eyewitnesses, he was declared guilty.

Jackie Dickson, a local prostitute, and her boyfriend James Northam, who had recently been released from prison, provided the key prosecution evidence in the trial.

They said that the robbery plot was hatched in The Beehive pub, where George Kelly pulled out a revolver.

Kelly claimed that he had been drinking at numerous places with his friend Jimmy Skelly. “The summary has come to an end.”