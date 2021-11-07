The most expensive private schools in Merseyside and how much they really cost.

There are a lot of good private schools in Merseyside, with several of them rating highly in league tables.

The schools feature cutting-edge facilities, a diverse choice of extracurricular activities, and “a one-of-a-kind experience” provided by “highly qualified, experienced, and dedicated teaching personnel.”

Instead of being sponsored by the government, private schools (also known as “independent schools”) charge tuition.

The national curriculum is not required of students.

All private schools must register with the government and undergo regular inspections.

But how much would it cost you to send your kids to these schools?

If you’re interested in learning more, The Washington Newsday has prepared a list of Merseyside’s private schools, as well as how much it costs to attend them, based on information from their websites.

Calderstones, on Menlove Avenue, is a school for girls and boys aged 3 to 11.

The school’s motto, according to the school, is “they can because they believe they can,” which “reflects the goals and achievements of every kid” who attends.

In both national and admission tests, Carleton House typically receives ‘excellent results,’ according to the school.

The school’s costs will increase to £8,500 per year in September 2021, including £730 for lunch.

This Edge Hill school serves children from toddlers through upper school, which includes Years 9 and 11.

It bills itself as a place where students can engage in a “ongoing adventure of discovery, growth, and dedication.”

The school’s instructors are ‘thoughtful and reflective,’ according to Ofsted in 2019.

“Leaders set high expectations for teaching and hold teachers fully accountable for the development of their pupils,” the report stated.

“In turn, teachers are attentive and reflective about their teaching, and they have faith in the support they receive to help them improve.”

Fees at Christian Fellowship reduce as a parent sends more children to the school.

For example, sending a parent’s first child to school in Years 9 to 11 will cost £5,604 each year.

However, if a parent enrolls a fourth child in the school, the cost will be £2,172 a year.