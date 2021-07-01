The Met Office has issued an update as the UK prepares for a ‘heatwave’ in July.

The Met Office has issued an update on reports that the UK is in for a scorching July.

The forecast for July 3 to the end of the month has been released by the weather organization’s meteorologists.

While thunderstorms are expected in Liverpool this weekend, the projections for later this month are more promising, with the Met Office predicting “above average” temperatures for the most of July.

READ MORE: Expert thinks four more symptoms should be added to the covid list

While this is less encouraging than the ‘very hot temperatures’ projected in June’s long-range forecast, it still gives the UK something to look forward to as the lockdown restrictions are set to be lifted on July 19.

Temperatures will increase as the month progresses, according to the weather service, with the warm weather expected to arrive by the end of July.

“Temperatures are likely to rise above normal, notably throughout some parts of the northeast,” the Met Office said. Winds will be light to moderate for the most part, but might be strong in the west at times.”

From July 13 onwards, things will start to improve, with meteorologists predicting that “temperatures are likely to be above average throughout, increasing the chance of some very warm or hot spells occurring.”

“Confidence is low for this period, as is common for this time of year, while the emphasis is on a lot of fine and dry weather for the rest of July.”