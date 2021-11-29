The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice throughout the United Kingdom.

Following a weekend of wintry weather, the Met Office has issued an ice and snow warning.

Storm Arwen wreaked devastation across much of the United Kingdom, bringing severe winds, sleet, and snow to the region.

Heavy snow forced lorries to become stranded and ploughs to be utilized in a number of regions, while wind gusts of around 100 mph disrupted transportation, caused power outages, and damaged buildings.

Many sections of the UK experienced temperatures of minus 4C/minus 5C last night, with Shap in Cumbria reaching minus 6.4C.

The frigid weather, on the other hand, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Sunday, which was expected to remain until late Monday morning.

“Showers or lengthier periods of sleet and snow should pass this evening,” they stated.

“As the skies clear, a widespread frost will form, perhaps resulting in slippery surfaces in these places, as well as where snow has partially melted over the day.”

There will likely be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycling paths, increasing the risk of accidents and lengthening travel times, according to the warning.

Icy surfaces are also anticipated, putting people at risk of slipping and falling.

The yellow warning affects the following areas, according to the Met Office:

Angus

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottinghamshire

Norfolk

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Hampshire

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Southampton

West Berkshire is a county in the English county of Berk

West Sussex is a county in the English county of

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne is a city in the United Kingdom.

North Tyneside is a town in the North East of England.

Northumberland

Cleveland and Redcar

South Tyneside is a town in the North East of England.

The Met Office said on Twitter that there was still some snow on the hills for Brits to see.

“A #cold and #frosty start on #MondayMorning, but warming slowly from the north and west as cloud and rain edge in across Scotland and Northern Ireland, maybe with a temporary spell of #snow on hills for some,” they said.