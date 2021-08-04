The Met Office has issued a fresh prognosis for the August heatwave, which is dismal.

Although August has only just begun, the Met Office has published a dismal outlook for the remainder of the month.

For many weeks in July, Liverpool and the surrounding area saw scorching temperatures and nonstop sunshine.

Rain and storms arrived towards the end of July, but Merseyside has had mostly sunny and pleasant weather this week.

The Met Office has issued an emergency rain warning for Liverpool.

However, the beautiful skies are expected to fade from Wednesday afternoon onwards, and the Met Office predicts that they will not return for some time.

Today there are yellow weather warnings for rain, and another yellow warning for storms is in effect for Friday.

And the UK’s long-term outlook does not seem encouraging, with more inclement weather forecasted, with the worst of the rain and wind expected in the North West.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as the second half of the month might experience “hotter weather with rainfall most likely below average,” according to the National Weather Service.

At the start of this period, many locations will experience sunny spells and showers, with the most regular showers occurring in the north and west.

By the middle of next week, there’s a better chance of denser cloud bringing rain to the northwest, as well as stronger winds. Through the latter part of next week, these more unsettled conditions are anticipated to move southeastward.

Beyond that, the weather will likely stay varied; confidence in the details is low, but most areas will likely see showers or longer periods of rain, mixed with some drier, more settled times. Strong winds, especially in the northwest, are likely at times.

Temperatures will most certainly be ordinary, if not somewhat warmer in the east and southeast.

Although confidence is low during this time, changeable conditions are most likely to continue.

More steady weather is possible, especially in the north and northeast of the UK.

Temperatures are expected to be above average, with the possibility of hotter weather later in the month. Rainfall is expected to be below average.