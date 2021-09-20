The McBroken map shows which McDonald’s ice cream machines are out of commission.

One “genius” has provided a map that allows fast-food fans to verify if McDonald’s ice cream dispensers are operational ahead of time.

The map, aptly dubbed McBroken, updates every 10 minutes and is available all across the world.

Infrastructure Engineer @Rashiq of Germany claimed on Twitter that he places an order worth roughly 14,000 pounds per minute merely to discover which location is selling McFlurry’s and ice cream sundaes.

He later emphasized, however, that no order is actually carried out, and thus no ice cream is lost.

Unfortunately for Liverpudlians, a number of establishments had damaged ice cream machines this morning.

Restaurants in the city center, such as Clayton Square, St John’s, and Ranelagh House, are all listed as open for business.

Ice cream was also available in Vauxhall, Bootle, Hunts Cross Shopping Park, and Edge Lane Retail Park, which were all located further out.

The tweet has been retweeted over 13 thousand times and liked by roughly 37 people, proving to be a huge hit among foodies.

Do you want to avoid the journey and the heartbreak? Before you go, check the map to see if the ice cream machine is operational.