The manager of a hospice charity store who stole £9,000 walks free.

Despite having done it before, a manager who stole more than £9,000 from two hospice charity shops walked free from court.

Susan Kay worked at two of the stores that raise money for Queenscourt Hospice, a hospice that cares for people who are nearing the end of their lives.

Between 2018 and 2019, the 64-year-old stole a total of £9,171.83 from retailers by failing to bank credit slips.

Kay had already been convicted of misappropriating £1,648 in charity funds, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The prosecutor, Rebecca Smith, stated that she was in charge of stocking, paying up, and banking, which involved counting cash from the till at the end of the day.

A financial check at Southport’s Chapel Street shop “noticed a disparity” in March 2019, she claimed.

“14 credit slips were completed but not banked, and the credit slips were not delivered to head office,” Ms Smith explained.

The charity performed an audit in August and identified “three plausible suspects,” one of them was Kay, who rejected the claims but was proven to be responsible.

Following Kay’s resignation in July 2019, an internal inquiry found she had also failed to bank three credit slips at the charity’s Formby shop on Brows Lane.

Kay had taken £240 from that business, totaling £9,171.83 from the hospice charity.

Kay rejected the charges in an interview in October 2020, claiming that the £7,000 in her bank account came from her estranged spouse “after gaming successes.”

One of her former coworkers, who was being probed for the theft, stated she was “astonished” that “anyone else” might have done the crime.

She claimed that “some responsibility was taken away from her” during the probe, causing “awkwardness,” and that she was “oversensitive” when dealing with financial data.

The company was compelled to hire new employees, and the offenses were estimated to have cost more than £17,000 in indirect costs, enough to cover 140 nurse shifts or 70 specialised night shifts.

