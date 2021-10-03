The Man City result reveals the truth about Liverpool and Chelsea in the title race.

How you evaluate this intriguing, absorbing experience is largely determined by how you consider your half-filled glass.

Those who believe the glass is half-full will refer to Liverpool’s response to a dismal first-half performance by scoring twice against a Manchester City defense that had only conceded once in the Premier League this season.

Those who prefer to see the glass as half-empty say the Reds twice blew leads and were fortunate to escape with a point after being overwhelmed by the visitors for the first 45 minutes.

As Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will no doubt attest, the reality is somewhere in the middle.

If City’s dominance before the break demonstrated why they are the clear favourites to retain the title, Liverpool’s ability to hold on – just – before resetting and reasserting themselves in the second half demonstrated the quality and mentality that keeps them ahead of Chelsea as the team most likely to wrest the title from the Etihad.

Without a doubt, the Reds were dreadful in the first half, as Trent Alexander-absence Arnold’s hampered them both in defence – poor James Milner was driven ragged by Phil Foden – and in attack, with Mohamed Salah being isolated far too often.

Whatever Klopp and his coaching staff said at halftime, however, made an impact, with Klopp’s determination to believe in his players ultimately paying off. The Reds’ general manager received the reaction he desired.

And it always helps when Salah stays in this kind of mindset once he’s been introduced into the game, as he did with a great assist for Sadio Mane’s first goal before doing all the work himself for an absolutely incredible second goal.

Yes, there will be complaints about Foden’s and Kevin De Bruyne’s goals, despite the fact that both were expertly taken.

But it would have been a little cheeky if Fabinho had stolen a late winner only to be denied by Rodri’s stunning goalkeeping save.

The fact that the Brazilian was out on his feet with several of his teammates during injury time emphasized how demanding and difficult the afternoon had been.

But one thing hasn’t changed.

Klopp stated before the game that he had a habit of aggravating Guardiola.

