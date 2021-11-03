The main artery of a man who was stabbed ‘eight times’ was missed by millimetres.

Thugs allegedly missed a major artery by millimetres when stabbing a victim many times in a “appalling crime,” according to authorities.

On Sunday, October 31, the young man was attacked and stabbed multiple times on Claremont Road in Seaforth.

Following the savage incident that occurred about 6.30pm when children were trick-or-treating in the vicinity, emergency services were notified to the man who was apparently found on Sandy Lane.

The person was brought to the hospital with critical injuries after paramedics arrived on the scene.

Officers have confirmed that the individual is still in the hospital, but that his condition is stable.

During the attack, his phone was apparently stolen.

A fundraiser has been set up by a family friend and posted by a man believed to be the victim’s brother just days after the incident.

Dan was walking to his friend’s house when he was robbed and stabbed, according to a post on the campaign, and “he is incredibly lucky to still be with us after the blade missed a key artery by millimetres!”

Dan, who has been diagnosed with autism since he was a child, rarely goes out, according to the message, and the attack will “knock him right back.”

The following is the conclusion of the article: “I’m confident the majority of you will agree that knife crime must be eradicated completely! I’d want to thank you for taking the time to read this, and I hope that together we can bring a smile back to his face. many thanks x “..

The fundraising was uploaded on Facebook by a man believed to be the victim’s brother, who said he was a victim of a mugging and was stabbed eight times.

The fundraiser, which started with a goal of £100, has now raised more than £400 as of this writing.

Detective Inspector Jay Halpin, speaking after the stabbing, said: “An investigation into a heinous incident that left a young man injured is still in its early stages.

“We rely on members of the public to come forward with information about similar instances because knife crime has no place in our communities.”

