The M6 has been shut down due to a collision between a car and a lorry.

Commuters have been stuck for five miles due to a serious collision on the M6 between a car and a lorry.

At around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8, emergency services comprising Cheshire Police, North West Motorway Police, and Cheshire Fire Service went to the scene of a significant collision between a car and a lorry.

Between Junction 20, Lymm Services, and Junction 19, Knutsford, an accident occurred southbound.

READ MORE: A driver was killed after three lorries collided on the M6.

According to Highways England, traffic was originally halted, but one lane of traffic is now able to drive through the accident scene.

Commuters are facing a five-mile traffic jam, according to Highways England.

The degree of any injuries is unknown at this time.

This comes after a male lorry driver died in a major incident involving three lorries on the same stretch of road yesterday.

Three more persons were injured, but they are considered to be minor.