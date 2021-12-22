The long-awaited return of an ITV Coronation Street favorite has fans raving.

Kimberly Hart-announcement Simpson’s that she will return to Coronation Street has thrown fans into a frenzy.

The actress’ portrayal as sex worker Nicky Wheatley on the long-running soap immediately made her a fan favorite.

In June 2020, she landed on the Cobbles and quickly became friends with schoolteacher Daniel Osbourne.

Nicky last appeared in Weatherfield in September of last year, when she left after Daniel cleared her obligations.

Kimberley has now revealed on Instagram that her much-loved character, along with the iconic “side eye,” will be returning to the ITV serial in the New Year.

Instagram

Nicky’s return to Corrie is going to be explosive viewing because Daniel has moved on and is dating the fiery Daisy Midgely.

Celebrity admirers and followers reacted positively to the news of her reappearance in the comments section.

“OMGOMG,” exclaimed co-star Tanisha Gorey. Former Gogglebox actor Tom Malone Jr posted a series of clap emojis.

Liam MacDevitt went on to say: “It’s incredible. I am overjoyed for you.” Leah had this to say: “Oh my god Yes! I’m looking forward to it.” “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Mike made the following comment: “What a sassy character she is! It’s fantastic.” Gemma continued: “Oh my god!!!!!!!!!! YEAHHHHHHHSSSSSSSS!!! xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx” Shar stated, ” “I agree with you on the subject of time. I’m looking forward to it.”