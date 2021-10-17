The Liverpool youth scores once more to set up a clash with Man City.

Harvey Blair’s good run of play continued with a strong showing for Liverpool in the U18 Premier League Cup.

On Saturday afternoon at the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground, Blair scored the game-winning goal as the young Reds defeated Aston Villa 2-1.

It was the 18-year-second old’s consecutive goal after an injury-plagued season.

The result means Liverpool, who overcame Crystal Palace in their first group game, are now in first place, with a home game against Manchester City coming up next month.

Only the club in first position is guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals, therefore the Reds are two points ahead of City.

On three minutes, Stefan Bajcetic converted Luca Stephenson’s corner to give Liverpool the lead over Villa.

In a tense match, the Reds were pegged back on 33 minutes when Dewain Sewell scored from the penalty spot after a controversial penalty award.

Blair, on the other hand, scored after 63 minutes when he headed in a Luke Chambers free-kick.

“Overall, we put up a good performance,” U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson told liverpoolfc.com.

“We got off to a terrific start and had numerous good chances to add to our early goal, but we couldn’t score.”

“Villa got back into it and scored a penalty, but we fought back strong, and it was nice to see Harvey score for us again.”

On Tuesday, Liverpool’s U19 team travels to Atletico Madrid for their most recent UEFA Youth League fixture (kick-off 3pm).

Stephenson, Frauendorf (Laffey 85), Clark; Pilling, Roberts, Blair; Mrozek, Lucky, Bajcetic, Miles, Chambers; Stephenson, Frauendorf (Laffey 85), Clark; Pilling, Roberts, Blair Hewitson, Danns, Gyimah, Worell are the substitutes.