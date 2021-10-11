The Liverpool waterfront has a large police and fire presence.

At the Liverpool waterfront, dozens of police vehicles have assembled.

On Monday night, Merseyside Police were dispatched to King’s Dock on Liverpool’s waterfront in response to allegations of two persons on the roof of the ACC.

Close to the Liverpool location, police cars, vans, and matrix vans can be seen in photos taken by Washington Newsday photographer Colin Lane.

The incident was also attended by Merseyside Fire and Rescue.

The people on the roof are thought to be demonstrators, however after a number of arrests on Monday morning, a dispersion zone has been established.

At the Pullman Hotel, two people were arrested for having things that may be used for criminal damage.

“Merseyside Police are in presence at the Liverpool Waterfront this evening as part of the pre-planned policing operation during the Military Arms Technology Conference this week,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said.

On suspicion of conspiracy to conduct criminal damage, officers detained a 46-year-old woman from Liverpool and a 31-year-old man from an unknown address.

They were apprehended and taken into custody to be interrogated by police.

A Dispersal Zone has been established in the region to prevent acts of criminal destruction and disruption.

It begins at 6.45 p.m. today and ends at 6.44 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13.

Officers will be stationed in the area to maintain a visible presence and respond to any issues that arise.

The River Front, Mariners Wharf, Sefton Street, The Strand, Liver Street, Thomas Steers Way, The Strand, James Street, Castle Street, Dale Street, Exchange Street East, Chapel Street, and St Nicholas Place are all covered by the Dispersal Order.

The order is based on Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2014, which allows police officers and police community support traffic officers to order people who they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Officers have the authority under the law to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behavior.

An offence would be committed if someone was previously warned to leave the area by an official and subsequently returns. “The summary has come to an end.”