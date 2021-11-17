The Liverpool scheme that helps first-time buyers get on the home ladder.

For many house buyers, buying their first home in a city recognized for its stunning shoreline, majestic skyline, and active cultural history is a dream come true.

First-time buyers are taking advantage of this unique and dynamic part of the North West, with new developments transforming the look of both the city and neighboring boroughs.

And, thankfully for first-time purchasers, the city’s real estate market is becoming more accessible to young professionals and families, with new inexpensive houses being built throughout the region.

Thanks to the government’s shared ownership scheme, first-time buyers are buying their first homes in Liverpool. Shared ownership allows a buyer to part-own and part-rent their house, giving them greater flexibility and affordability than acquiring a full mortgage with substantial upfront payments.

Shared ownership is purchasing a portion of a property ranging from 10% to 75% – but most typically between 25% and 75% – with smaller shares expected to become more generally available in the near future.

When you buy a share in a property, you simply have to pay a deposit on this piece. So, for a 25% part of a £200,000 property, the buyer is required to pay only 5% of their share, resulting in a deposit of just £2,500 – far more reasonable than the £20,000 necessary without the program for the same size home in the same location.

The remaining section of the property is not held by the buyer, but rather belongs to a housing organization, for which a little rent is paid. With the possibility to acquire more of your property over time, the buyer can lower their rent while still keeping up with their mortgage payments.

From three-four bedroom houses on the Wirral to apartments in the heart of Liverpool’s vibrant city core, shared ownership properties are available in the area. With something for everyone, it’s no surprise that these homes are selling quickly around the region.

With a growing number of shared ownership complexes in the works, establishing roots in the city has never been easier.

Jamie-Lee and Jo were one couple who were eager to climb on the housing ladder in time for the birth of their daughter. After. “The summary has come to an end.”