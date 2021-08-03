The Liverpool friendly turned into pandemonium after two red cards and Steven Gerrard’s wrath.

It’s intended to be a period for getting in shape, shaking off the cobwebs, and gradually getting ready for the new campaign.

There are instances, though, when pre-season games take on a competitive intensity that belies their amicable nature.

On this day in 2003, Liverpool faced Galatasaray in the Amsterdam tournament in the Netherlands.

What should have been a compelling match to decide the championship – the Reds had drawn with hosts Ajax just days before – instead devolved into mayhem, with two red cards, bogus injury claims, and all sorts of tetchiness.

It didn’t help that the teams had met twice in the Champions League the previous year, and that relations between England and Turkey were at an all-time low, with the two grappling for qualification to the European Championships the following summer.

On a hot August evening in the Dutch city, familiarity bred contempt.

In the second half, a fracas erupted after Igor Biscan’s poor tackle on Berkant Goktan, which resulted in Steven Gerrard, who had only come off the bench for the final half-hour, being booked.

“Hakan Sukur went to grab him and pinch him in the original tussle,” stated Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier at the time.

“Steven reacted, but in football, retaliation is always penalized, not the provocation.

“Igor Biscan made a horrible tackle that began the whole incident, but he wasn’t even hurt.”

Gerrard had previously become embroiled in a feud with Hakan Unsal after being hit in the tunnel by Galatasaray defender Bulent Korkmaz during England’s Euro 2004 qualifier against Turkey a few months before.

The following free-for-all, though, was precipitated by a tackle from another Liverpool substitute, Neil Mellor, four minutes from time.

Gerrard was issued a second yellow for dissent by frazzled referee Rene Temmiunk and followed his team-mate down the tunnel after Mellor was shown a red card for running through the back of Gabriel Tamas.

“I’m not sure what transpired subsequently between Steven and the referee,” Houllier continued. “Perhaps as one of our leaders, he was irritated by Mellor’s detention and such.” “The summary comes to an end.”