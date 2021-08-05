The Liverpool fans have all said the same thing about the Bologna friendly kit.

On Thursday afternoon, Liverpool played Bologna in the first of two friendlies.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored in the first 15 minutes to put the Reds up 2-0, but fans were not happy with the kit decision.

Many people thought Liverpool’s home kit looked like a Manchester United kit because it was matched with black away shorts and white stockings.

“Why are Liverpool playing in Manchester United kit?” one fan wondered.

“Black shorts?” wrote another. I’d rather not wear shorts.”

“Looks a little too much like Man United to me,” he continued.

“Liverpool have gone full Man United with this utterly weird kit combination,” he remarked. And the white socks are the same color as the opposition’s. Weird.”

shared: “In this Bologna game, Liverpool’s kit looks way too much like United’s…”

“I’m not sure what to make of this kit combo…” tweeted one user.

“With this kit clash, Liverpool looks like United.”

“What is this Liverpool kit?” he added.

Fortunately, because Liverpool’s home kit includes red shorts and socks, this will only be a one-time occurrence.

The likeness is undeniable, and it’s certainly gotten people’s attention.