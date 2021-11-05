The Liverpool defense is ‘a matter for concern,’ according to a warning issued ahead of the Premier League match against West Ham.

Didi Hamann expresses his displeasure with his former Liverpool club for surrendering goals and failing to defend as a unit.

During his six years on Merseyside, the Champions League-winning midfielder made 191 appearances for the Reds.

Liverpool are the Premier League’s top scorers, but they’ve been leaking goals of late, allowing a two-goal lead to slip away in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield.

The Reds are now second in the table, three points behind champions Chelsea, but have dropped four points due to draws with Brentford and Brighton.

“It’s a concern,” Hamann said in an interview with FreeSuperTips. “As good as they are moving forward, when they won the Champions League and Premier League, their defense was the best organized and meanest in Europe.”

“It was far too simple for them to concede the second goal against Brighton; the ball was passed three times and ended up in the back of the net.”

“After going two goals behind, Atletico was unlucky not to win the game, and they should have been leading at halftime.”

“If it hadn’t been for the red card, they wouldn’t have lost that game, and there was also the Brentford game; they’re leaking goals at the moment.”

“I simply feel like the whole squad isn’t defending properly, and I’m hoping that Fabinho’s return will help since he’s the person that balances the team.”

“However, they are currently allowing goals far too easily.”

Liverpool remain unbeaten in 25 games, but the Reds’ goal leakage will be a problem, as they can’t keep relying on Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to bail them out.

Liverpool will need to be at their best defensively if they are to keep up with Chelsea, as they go to the London Stadium on Sunday evening to face an in-form West Ham team.