The Liverpool Animal Rescue Centre is on the verge of running out of food to feed its dogs.

A rescue center in Liverpool is on the verge of running out of food to feed its dogs.

Carla Lane Animals in Need, based in Liverpool’s Spurriers Lane, has issued an urgent need for assistance in feeding its starving animals.

The center’s dog food supplies have nearly run out, forcing them to turn to the good people of Liverpool for assistance.

“Unfortunately, this is all the dog food we have left,” according to a statement. “This is only two or three days worth of food, and we are severely in need of donations.”

Tinned dog meats such as Butchers, Winalot, Pedigree, Chappie, Forthglade, or similar are needed by the center, as long as they are not gravy-based.

“We always run low on dog toys too,” the post continues, “so any toy donations would be very appreciated.”

The funds will be used to support animals like Princess, a blind canine described as a “very nice” young lady.

The eight-year-old canine was taken to the rescue center due to circumstances beyond her control. Her former owners were unable to pay for her veterinary care.

For anyone who can’t get to their rescue centre, the charity has set up collection stations for food donations at Dunelm in Aintree, Pets at Home in Burscough, Morrisons in Widnes, and their CLAIN charity shop in Formby.