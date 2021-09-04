The little cottage in the center of two lanes is shrouded in mystery.

For years, the origin of an extraordinarily small house that fits between two alleyways has been a mystery to locals.

The house, which is located on Westbourne Road in Birkenhead, is dwarfed by adjacent properties, and with only a front door and a small window visible, it appears to be barely big enough to accommodate a single room.

The house, which is located at 64 Westbourne Road, has a pitched roof and a red brick facade, and appears to be from another era in Birkenhead’s past.

It has piqued the interest of locals eager to learn more about its history over the years.

The Washington Newsday reported last year on a controversy that erupted in a local Facebook group after a resident submitted a photo of the house with the caption, “Just driven past this house – there must be a story to this one?”

Other members of the group speculated on what the home might have been in the past, with one saying it was a gatehouse for one of the larger estates on the street.

Another person speculated that it might have been an ancient outhouse, despite the fact that the structure’s construction rules out that possibility.

After The Washington Newsday published an article about the house’s mystery, readers responded with their own theories about what the house might have been used for, as well as memories from local locals who recall the structure being used in the past.

“It used to be some kind of automotive mechanics or garage,” Sebastian Cowden said in December.

“Back in the day, before these new-fangled improvements came in, you could go through that alleyway from Grange Mount to Westbourne Road, and there were always cars being serviced at the back,” says the author.

“Someone stated that was only for taxis, but I don’t remember hearing that.”

Caroline Henderson highlighted taxis in her response, adding, “I believed that was the taxi office but could be mistaken.”

