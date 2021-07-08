The links between Saul Niguez and Liverpool continue the summer pattern.

A few years ago, it seemed as if Liverpool was interested in signing any player who had played well against them in a match or two.

Christian Benteke scored five goals against Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool team before being signed by the manager shortly before his departure.

Although there are less references to thorns in Liverpool’s side these days, one individual who definitely suit the bill is Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

In 2020, he scored the game’s only goal in the first leg of a Champions League round of 16 encounter, and he played 120 minutes in the second leg, which his team won 3-2 at Anfield.

The Reds have been linked with the Spanish international in the past, and the news that he is available for 40 million euros will just add fuel to the fire.

Whether Liverpool is serious about signing the 26-year-old remains to be seen, but there is one thing that all of the players linked with a transfer to Anfield this summer have in common.

If they do not sign Saul Niguez, they could sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a 26-year-old Serbian, or Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, a 25-year-old Italian. Florian Neuhaus, who is 24 years old, is a younger but equally viable candidate.

If the volume of tales suggests anything, it’s that the Reds want to replace Gini Wijnaldum with a player who is nearing the end of his career and can usually be counted on to stay healthy during a long season.

Many superb players are available to Jurgen Klopp for his central trio, but the individuals in issue are largely young or in their thirties, and they are frequently injured.

Saul has no problems there, having made at least 33 league games in each of the last five seasons, albeit with only 22 starts in 2020/21 due to Diego Simeone’s preference for Marcos Llorente.

Klopp will undoubtedly be impressed by his adaptability. He is a center midfielder by profession, but he has also played on the right side of the field in 67 games and the left in 49. The summary comes to a close.