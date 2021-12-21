The Leicester City star reveals the ‘tough’ preparations for the Carabao Cup match against Liverpool.

Wilfried Ndidi, a Leicester City midfielder, has spoken out about the problems the squad has had in preparing for their match against Liverpool.

The Reds face the Foxes in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday evening.

The competition’s build-up, however, has been overshadowed by the recent rise in Covid-19 instances.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara were all absent from Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend due to positive Covid test findings.

Due of a Covid outbreak, Leicester’s Premier League match versus Everton was postponed this weekend.

As things now stand, The encounter between Liverpool and Leicester is slated to take place on Wednesday, but Ndidi has revealed the difficulties he has faced during the team’s preparations.

Leicester hasn’t played since beating Newcastle on December 12, and their match against Tottenham was postponed a few days later.

Ndidi recounted how the players were obliged to practice individually rather than as a group, but he also revealed that some of them have yet to return.

“It’s been challenging because we haven’t had much time to train as a group,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.

“We have to stick to the procedure, which has been challenging because we haven’t spent much time together as a group. Because of COVID-19, we’ve been training separately, but we’ll see what happens.

“It feels like [a long period has passed since Leicester’s last game]. We’d been at home for a few days, and it felt like an eternity.

“We have a game coming up now, but we haven’t really trained together yet.” It feels a little better now, but no one has returned as a group.

“As a group, we know what we want, and I’m excited because we’re reuniting.”