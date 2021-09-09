The launch date for the Eden Project North has been set, with images revealing a £125 million attraction.

As part of a £125 million project, plans have been made to develop a northern counterpart of the Eden Project.

The Eden Project North aspires to draw one million people each year to its proposed site on Morecambe’s seafront.

Local authorities have characterized the project as “transformational” for the area, with more than 400 people expected to be directly employed if it is approved.

The application is the latest step in the £125 million project on Morecambe Bay’s coastline, which has been in the works for years.

According to the planners, it highlights the project’s environmentally friendly design.

Lancaster City Council is expected to make a decision on planning approval before the end of the year, and the project is expected to open in 2024 if allowed.

“This is a transformational project for Lancashire,” said Phillippa Williamson, a member of Lancashire County Council.

“These suggestions would strengthen Morecambe and the surrounding area, as well as assist Lancashire and the north-west in general.

“We’ve been working with Eden for a while now to understand their plans and how we can assist visitors to the site on their journey.

“As simple and sustainable as feasible, whether by car, bicycle, or public transportation.

“These are exciting times, and we’re glad to have played a part in making it happen.”

To go beyond net-zero carbon emissions, the shell-like domes will be built out of wood and coated in a transparent membrane with solar cells.

Two restaurants with “amazing views” of Morecambe Bay will also be available.

According to the business case provided with the application, visitors will spend more than £200 million each year in the region, supporting an additional 1,500 employment.

“The filing of the Eden Project North planning application is the product of years of hard effort from the Eden team and its partners, and a reflection of our numerous talks with the Morecambe community,” said David Harland, Chief Executive of Eden Project International.

“The Eden Project North is a truly collaborative effort, and everyone who has participated in our formal and informal meetings may be confident that their ideas have influenced the project.

“We are quite proud of how this project has progressed.”

