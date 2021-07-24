The latest warning to Liverpool’s hideaway crooks comes from the Costa del Sol.

The arrest in Spain of a suspected gun and cocaine dealer is the latest reminder to Liverpool’s fugitives that they have nowhere to hide.

A 36-year-old Merseyside man was arrested on the Costa del Sol as part of a joint operation between the National Crime Agency and Spanish police.

In three spectacular weeks, investigators descended on some of the UK’s most wanted men, arresting seven men from the North West and Midlands.

Every secret codename used on Merseyside is known to EncroChat detectives.

The Merseyside suspect was apprehended in Estepona on July 7, according to the NCA, and the operation was centered on claims of gun, Class A, and Class B drug supply.

He is still in detention and is awaiting extradition to the United Kingdom.

Other investigations led to arrests in Alicante, Marbella, and Feungirola, with claims ranging from a 40-kilogram cocaine conspiracy to a knife attack.

The NCA has a lengthy history of collaborating with Spanish authorities to apprehend British criminals on the run. While Dubai is becoming a more popular hideaway, the Costa del Sol remains a favorite choice for individuals avoiding the police because of its big ex-pat and tourist communities.

Operation Captura, a collaboration that included Crimestoppers and resulted in the arrest and return to face criminal procedures of around 100 criminals believed to have escaped to Spain, including numerous men from Merseyside.

Despite the implications of Brexit, the NCA implied that the collaboration work with Spanish investigators will continue. Some of the seven people arrested in recent weeks were arrested on pre-existing European Arrest Warrants, while others were arrested on post-Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement Warrants.

“Seven arrests in only three weeks is the result of some very hard work by the Agency with our Spanish colleagues – who have deployed crucial resources and operated rapidly to secure these arrests,” said Dave Hucker, NCA’s Head of European Operations.

“Fugitives should be aware that the NCA works closely with international law enforcement partners and so has a broad reach.

“At home and abroad, we will never stop looking for those who have eluded justice.”

This is the message. “The summary has come to an end.”