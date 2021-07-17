The latest on Houssem Aouar, Domenico Berardi’s stance, and the answers to your Liverpool transfer questions

After the conclusion of Euro 2020, the focus has shifted to the summer transfer market, with Liverpool looking to recruit a few more players ahead of the new season.

The Reds have been connected with a number of players, including Youri Tielemans of Leicester City and Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid.

Last month, the fixtures for the 2021/22 season were also published, with Liverpool facing newly promoted Norwich City on the opening day.

Liverpool’s first home game will be against Burnley seven days later, followed by a Saturday match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Our Liverpool correspondent Paul Gorst took part in a live Liverpool The Washington Newsday Q&A on Friday afternoon, ahead of what may be a hectic summer at Anfield.

Neuhaus isn’t necessarily ruled out. LFC made touch with his representatives, I believe, earlier this summer.

Despite the fact that a deal does not appear to be imminent. I still expect a midfielder and a forward to arrive, but I believe the priority right now is to move some of the peripheral players.

Both players should have an opportunity in the forthcoming friendly in Austria, in my opinion. Elliott is clearly progressing, and if he remains this summer, which I expect him to do at this point, it might be an interesting year for him. From his first year with the 18s, Musialowski appears to be a player. It’d be nice to see him go up to the 23s every now and then next season, but he’s still only 17.

On the recruitment team, I’m sure he’ll have some supporters. And, after the failed Nabil Fekir deal, he’s been connected with the club on and off for the past three years, hasn’t he?

However, I’m not sure how good the two clubs’ relationship is now following that fiasco. But it’s one to keep an eye on since I feel a midfielder is on the cards.

We do know that Liverpool approached Watford last summer, so interest in Sarr is unlikely to have waned completely. Furthermore, the AFCON will not see the likes of. “The summary has come to an end.”