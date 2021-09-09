The lack of Brazilian internationals will have a greater impact on Leeds United than on Liverpool.

The revelation that Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino are not allowed to play will add to Liverpool fans’ anxieties about an already difficult trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the first match after the international break.

Under FIFA regulations, players who are denied permission by their clubs to participate in international matches can be banned for five days by their federations, and Brazil has elected to use this provision.

Firmino’s temporary suspension isn’t a major concern because he’s out due to injury, but the Reds’ chances of winning will be harmed by the loss of their first-choice goalkeeper and defensive midfielder.

It’s important to realize, though, that Liverpool isn’t the only city afflicted by this problem. It not only affects one of their key championship challengers, since Manchester City will be unable to select Ederson or Gabriel Jesus for Sunday’s encounter against Leicester, but it also affects their direct opponents.

Raphael Dias Belloli, also known as Raphinha, has been a fantastic addition to Leeds United. Since joining the club from Rennes in October last year, the 24-year-old has been a critical cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s machine.

While he is not the same type of player as Bruno Fernandes, Gareth Bale, or Marco ‘Oh and sign Reus’, his statistics are comparable. Reus (at least according to Statsbomb’s data on FBRef) tells it all. Raphinha is critical to his team’s success, especially in attack.

His ability to be creative is the most visible aspect of this. Last season, the Brazilian equaled Mohamed Salah’s total of 12 clear-cut chances in the Premier League (per SofaScore), a record only seven players – one of whom was Trent Alexander-Arnold – surpassed.

Raphinha’s propensity to produce high-quality opportunities for teammates explains why he had nine assists, which was tied for sixth most in the division.

He wasn't excessively reliant on Patrick Bamford, Leeds' main striker, to convert the chances either — he produced two goals himself.