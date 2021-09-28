The Kop adored Roger Hunt, and Liverpool fans rewarded him with the title he deserved.

Liverpool fans admired Roger Hunt, and he was rewarded with the title he deserved.

Some of the greatest names in football history have represented Liverpool Football Club.

All of these players are legends: Dalglish, Liddell, Keegan, Gerrard, and Rush.

Roger Hunt, or Sir Roger as the Kop lovingly calls him, is right in the center of that exclusive group of legends.

Nobody was adored more than the others.

He was Liverpool’s top scorer for an unprecedented eight years in a row. He was the man who broke Gordon Hodgson’s club scoring record by scoring his 242nd goal against Manchester United. And no one, not even Ian Rush, who replaced him as the club’s all-time best scorer, could match his tally of 244 league goals.

He was a two-time league champion, the man who guided Liverpool to their first FA Cup success, and the man whose goals propelled the club from the second division in 1962.

And that’s just in terms of Liverpool.

Of course, he was a World Cup winner with England, and he was Alf Ramsey’s first choice striker at the time, with Jimmy Greaves and Geoff Hurst competing for his spot.

And his actions as he turned away after Hurst’s shot struck the crossbar in extra time helped more than anyone else to guarantee that a Russian linesman pointed to the halfway line and awarded the crucial goal in 1966.

He was never knighted, and his only civic honor was an MBE in 2000, but the adoring Kop crowds dubbed him Sir Roger, and that was all that mattered.

More than 60,000 supporters turned out on a rainy night in 1972, when Anfield’s capacity was 56,000, to thank him personally for his service during his testimonial match, two years after he had left the club to join Bolton.

It was an incredible attendance for an emotional evening honoring a guy whose goals for Liverpool Football Club in the swinging 1960s were their lifeblood.

Those goals come from a variety of sources. With powerful shoots, deft finishes at the end of sudden, damaging bursts of pace, flying headers, and an insatiable thirst for more, there were a total of 285 of them.