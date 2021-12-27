The inside story of how Virgil van Dijk, a Liverpool superstar, evolved from a struggling fullback to a challenger to Lionel Messi.

Some diamonds require a greater amount of polishing than others.

The 2019 Ballon d’Or list is possibly the best illustration of this in football.

Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk were separated by just seven points as the Barcelona superstar won the most coveted individual award in sport for a record sixth time.

It was vindication for Van Dijk, who signed for Liverpool on this day in 2017, far from being sad at silver. It was proof that, after a long and tortuous route to the top, he was suddenly rubbing shoulders with the game’s elite.

Many who had tuned in to see the £75 million centre-nearly back’s perfect first two years with Liverpool up close knew that his global recognition was only a matter of time.

However, reaching a high level of success in the sport wasn’t always in the cards for the player.

Van Dijk struggled to make the grade as a teenager. Before becoming the world’s most formidable defender, the 6ft 4in Dutchman struggled as a 16-year-old right-back with a string of injuries.

Van Dijk’s potential as a kid was not immediately apparent as he continued to develop his game through the Dutch youth systems.

Van Dijk was injured while working as a dishwasher at a restaurant in Breda in the hopes of eventually signing professional terms. Knee and groin problems impeded his progress in his hometown, putting him out of commission for about two months at one point.

Such issues were ascribed to a growth spurt, which, while initially concerning, would eventually contribute to Van Dijk’s evolution from a common full-back to the game’s leading centre-back.

After returning from his stay on the treatment table, a youthful Van Dijk grew 18cm in one summer as he began developing his abilities at Willem II.

Dick Lukkien, who was working as the manager of Groningen Jong in 2010, noticed him when he was 17 years old. Van Dijk relocated 150 miles north and signed a free transfer with a new club.

“If I told you I saw all of this coming, it would have been a joke,” Lukkien told The Washington Newsday.

“I noticed a player with a lot of promise.” “From the start to the end.” “The summary comes to an end.”