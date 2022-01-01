The inside scoop on Liverpool’s recruitment and who will be in charge of January transfers.

According to conventional belief, there isn’t much value in the January transfer window.

However, Liverpool’s own experience with winter trading contradicts such beliefs.

At the halfway point of the season, some of the brightest stars of the last decade have been brought to Anfield.

From Luis Suarez in 2011, to Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho two years later, to Virgil van Dijk in 2018, Liverpool has been able to upgrade their team dramatically in January.

It appears that a game-changing arrival in the mold of the aforementioned quartet will not be arriving in Merseyside in 2022.

However, while it may appear that everything is tranquil, it isn’t.