The inside of the now-abandoned Liverpool hotel, which is only a ghost of its former splendour.

An urban explorer has caught a “moment of time” in a once-bustling Liverpool hotel, which has since been abandoned and “gutted.”

On Crosby Road South, the International Hotel, a grade 2 listed property, is a shell of its former self, cluttered with bags of trash and unfinished construction work.

The explorer, who goes by the moniker Bearded Reality, travels to hundreds of locations around the UK in search of a glimpse inside buildings that have long since passed their prime.

On a visit two weeks ago, he shot film of a tour to the former International Hotel in Seaforth, which he put to his YouTube page earlier this week.

The hotel, which is thought to have been erected between 1890 and 1910, is a Renaissance-style wedge-shaped building with distinctive characteristics on the corner of Church Road in Seaforth.

The hotel was once a public house and is ornately ornamented on the façade with “painted stone dressings,” according to Heritage England.

The hotel was being used to store goods after it closed almost two decades ago when it was destroyed by a fire in 2010 that devastated much of the inside of the building.

Sefton Council issued an urgent works notice, and there were eventually plans to turn the former hotel into apartments, albeit construction was halted several years ago.

When Yorkshire-based Bearded Reality, also known as Dan Sims, visited the former hotel two weeks ago, he claims the interior had been “restored to brick.”

Although the structure was now “nothing more than a shell,” with mountains of trash in blue plastic bags evident in one of the upstairs rooms, there was evidence of substantial work done to the roof and floor beams placed in place.

“I came upon the building when researching things in Liverpool online and later discovered out it was an international hotel and pub before that,” he told The Washington Newsday about his visit.

“It’s a good thing it hasn’t been demolished because the outside of the building is stunning.”

