The inside account of how Liverpool was cheated out of winning the European Cup by Inter Milan.

Liverpool has been drawn against Inter Milan in the Champions League knockout stages.

Early next year, two European behemoths with gleaming trophy cabinets will meet once more.

And, as Ian Doyle points out, the two sides have a tumultuous history that dates back to 1965…

That one game exists in every club. It’s the match where something isn’t quite right. Something odd seemed to be going on at this particular fixture.

And many engaged from Liverpool are still irritated with a match versus Inter Milan.

In May 1965, the Reds traveled to Italy for the second leg of their European Cup semi-final against Inter.

Liverpool had won the first game 3-1 eight days earlier at a rowdy Anfield, which had been whipped into a frenzy before the game when the FA Cup, which had been won for the first time in club history the previous weekend, was paraded around the ground.

However, things were different in the rematch. That’s a big difference.

Liverpool players and fans were demonized in the Italian media and by supporters, who greeted them at the airport with cries of “assassins” and placards proclaiming “Liverpool wild savages” and “Liverpool take dope,” in their first real taste of trademark intimidation tactics for European away games.

The latter was in response to reports in some Italian publications that Shankly’s team had used pep pills to beat Inter at Anfield.

“I’m not worried by anything they say or do,” the Reds’ manager stated. “We’ve come to play football, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.” Liverpool faced a wall of noise when they went out for the late 9.15pm kick-off in front of a near-capacity 76,601 crowd in the San Siro.

Inter scored two goals in under a minute, both of which were dripping with controversy, bringing them back level on aggregate by halftime.

On nine minutes, Liverpool claimed that Spanish referee Jose Maria Ortiz de Mendibil had signaled for an indirect free-kick, but Mario Corso’s straight effort from the edge of the box was allowed to stand.

Worse was to follow just 60 seconds later. “The summary has come to an end.”