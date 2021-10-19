The injury of Abdoulaye Doucoure reveals the truth about four Everton players to Rafa Benitez.

Just when you think you’ve got something nice, it’s taken from you.

Perhaps Rafa Benitez is finally getting a sense of what it’s like to be an Evertonian.

The Blues boss was dealt a devastating injury blow when it was revealed that Abdoulaye Doucoure will require surgery for a foot ailment and will be sidelined for a prolonged period of time.

The midfielder has broken a metatarsal just four days before Everton face his former club Watford, and is facing a lengthy layoff.

It’d be revolting at any time, but talk about awful timing.

During the first few weeks of the season, Doucoure has been like a new man under Benitez.

Due to the unavailability of forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, the Frenchman has risen up to the plate, scoring two goals and assisting four times, including the eye-catching passes for Demarai Gray at Burnley and Andros Townsend at Manchester United.

While he hasn’t necessarily’reinvented’ himself at the age of 28, Doucoure has demonstrated that he is much more than an eager runner who can cover every blade of grass.

He revealed that if he hadn’t made the run to get on the end of Gray’s ball and score against Norwich City in their previous home game, he wouldn’t have made the cover of Everton’s matchday programme against West Ham United last Sunday.

“No, no way,” he reportedly stated emphatically before adding, “I watched a lot of my games and I wasn’t in these scenarios.”

“I was buried so deep that I didn’t have any opportunities to attack.”

“I was high up the field and waiting for the ball when Norwich scored.”

“Last season, we had a lot of attacking threats… for me, it was more about preventing the counter-attack and providing protection on the wings, since Seamus (Coleman) was also going up and we needed balance.”

“In that system, I was a little sacrificed – but I demonstrated a few of times that I could score.” And this season, everyone can see that I’m capable of doing so.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”