The infamous ‘gun for hire’ is known for shooting victims in the legs.

A gun thug who was sentenced to life in prison this week after killing an elderly farmer twice in a scary house raid had already shot a jewellery merchant 14 years before after the homeowner stabbed him to protect himself.

In a display of “gratuitous and completely unnecessary violence,” Alan Daniels, a “gun-for-hire” in underworld circles, led a Kirkby-based group that invaded a rural home, robbed goods, and left 65-year-old Charles Baldwin with life-changing injuries.

The now 39-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for his role in leading the armed mob that terrorized the pig farmer and his girlfriend Patria Muscelles at their house in Aughton, West Lancashire.

Daniels must spend at least almost 15 years before the Parole Board considers him for parole, which is not automatic.

After entering his residence in 2005, the career criminal shot a jewellery seller in the left leg and right foot, according to new evidence.

After the victim grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest to protect himself and get the thug off his property, Daniels became enraged.

The thief screamed at the man to put down his knife before opening fire.

Daniels had stormed into the property moments before, yelling, ‘Where’s your f***ing gold?’ in addition to threatening to “blow the salesman’s head off.”

In 2006, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting.

In a separate case, another gun offender, Darren Russell, speaking to his fiancée on the phone from prison, attempted to enlist Daniels, nicknamed “Docker,” to wreak retribution after a drive-by shooting at his family’s Bootle home.

“Daniels is a man who has a number of convictions pertaining to shooting individuals, but in the legs,” counsel Julian Nutter told a judge in December last year, in an attempt to downplay Daniels’ criminal background in order to win a reduced sentence for his own gun client, Russell.

“It’s a dreadful prospect, but it’s better than shooting and killing them.”

Daniels was also a member of a Kirkby-based gang that was sentenced to 21 years in prison in May 2017. “The summary has come to an end.”