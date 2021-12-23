The inane chanting of “Feed the Scousers” will continue, but Everton and Liverpool will have the last laugh.

Arsenal fans gave a heartfelt minute of applause for unfortunate Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, the toddler tortured and starved by his repulsive father and stepmother, at Goodison Park earlier this month.

Then they sang “Feed the Scousers” in the next breath.

The juxtaposition was as stupid as it was repulsive.

However, very little care is given to football chants masquerading as ‘banter.’

Food insecurity is the latest in a long line of inequalities exploited by oblivious football fans.

The song “Feed the Scousers” has been around since 1984, when Band Aid released a single that generated £8 million for Africa’s hungry.

After 37 years, it is evident that we do not live in more enlightened times.

The abhorrent rants about unemployment have been going on for even longer.

They were there again on December 4 at Molineux, when Wolves fans screamed “Sign On!” and “You’ll never get a job!” towards Liverpool fans, as well as “With a pen, in your hand.”

On December 16, Newcastle fans could be heard singing “Feed the Scousers” in the away end at Anfield.

Fans of Leicester City vs. Liverpool in last night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final match on Merseyside felt the same way.

Long, raucous, and shameless.

Those sign-on shouts initially appeared in the early Thatcher years, when Merseyside’s unemployment rate was around 20%, and significantly higher in inner-city regions.

It was a scathing rebuke to Everton’s and Liverpool’s dominance of the game at the time.

Most clubs couldn’t beat Merseyside on the field, so they tried to make up for it off it by laughing at the heart-wrenching agony of unemployment and families torn apart by the 1980s economic disasters.

It was on par with Jim Davidson in terms of hilarity. Bernard Manning, for example.

‘Modern’ football supporters are still using them in the name of ‘banter’ some four decades later.

But the biggest guffaw of them all?

Those screaming ‘Feed the Scousers’ and ‘Sign On’ in recent games have seen their team lose to time added-on goals (Wolves 0 Liverpool 1, Everton 2 Arsenal 1), be thoroughly beaten (Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1), and concede an injury-time equalize before losing on penalties (Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1). (Liverpool 3 Leicester 3).

That was hilarious.