The improvement of Gini Wijnaldum is demonstrating to the Premier League what Jurgen Klopp already understood at Liverpool.

While Thiago Alcantara continues to excel on Merseyside, Gini Wijnaldum, a former Liverpool teammate, is linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal is being mentioned as a possible loan destination for the Dutch midfielder, who has battled to break into the PSG team this season.

When Wijnaldum left during the summer, fans and commentators urged the Reds to find a suitable successor, but that player had already arrived from Bayern Munich a year before.

Thiago had a tumultuous first season at Anfield. He contracted COVID-19, sustained a catastrophic injury against Everton, and was forced to play football behind closed doors, never experiencing the legendary Liverpool support in full flow.

In addition to his personal problems, his new team was destroyed by an injury catastrophe. Jurgen Klopp had to reshuffle his midfield department to deal with a season-long emergency at the heart of his defense, while his forward players went through a time where they seemed to forget how to convert shots into goals.

Thiago made an impact, but his success was hampered by the controversy around him, with some analysts suggesting that he was to blame for Liverpool’s’slowing down’ when in possession of the ball.

Thiago is flourishing as a crucial cog inside Klopp’s 4-3-3 system as the Reds approach the Christmas break of the current season. He can now play as Liverpool intended, with the Spaniard providing a better combination of ball advancement and retention than almost all of his colleagues.

Combining his passing completion with his number of progressive passes per 90, as shown below, visualizes his ability to hold the ball while pushing it forward. Midfielders from Europe’s top five leagues who have played at least 500 minutes this season are included in the sample.

Few players can match Thiago’s performance in both parameters, as illustrated, with Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich being his closest rivals.

During his tenure on Merseyside, Wijnaldum provided retention by seldom surrendering the ball, but he was hesitant to move forward with passes to the same level as the opposition. “The summary has come to an end.”