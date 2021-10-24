The impact of the glass industry on St Helens may still be felt today.

One industry was able to completely change a Merseyside town, and visitors can still see the results today.

Because of one particular company, St Helens has been at the forefront of glass manufacture for hundreds of years, and it has made a huge difference to the residents.

For nearly 200 years, Pilkington’s has been a prominent corporation in the glass sector, but how did they get there?

John William Bell founded the St. Helens Crown Glass Company in 1826 using funds raised from three affluent families in the area at the time.

William Pilkington was one of the founding shareholders, and by 1849, he and his brother Richard were the only two remaining financiers.

By 1886, the Pilkington Brothers had grown from strength to strength, producing three times as much glass as any other company in the United Kingdom.

According to the World of Glass Museum, Windle Pilkington erected the world’s first continuous glassmaking furnace the next year.

Because of the faster, more efficient melting, the outcome was higher quality glass and lower-cost windows. It changed the business in an instant and made the Pilkington family wealthy.

The duo dominated the competition to the point where, by 1903, their factory in Cowley Hill was the sole remaining glass factory in the United Kingdom.

June Wheeler, a St Helens native who used to work for the brothers, told The Washington Newsday, “It was my first job when I left school, and I always remember seeing Sir Harry, later Lord Pilkington, arrive for work on his bicycle with bicycle clips on his trousers.”

“He would always greet you with a smile and a ‘good morning.'” It had a significant impact on a 16-year-old girl.” Similarly, Anne Jenkins recalled being sent for elocution training in order to’modify her Lancashire accent’ and read out checks to the directors.

The Pilkington family spent the next 50 years collaborating with other businesses to develop new glass-making techniques and building factories not only at Eccleston and Ravenhead, but all over the world.

A new glass revolution began in 1952, when Alastair Pilkington came up with the notion of floating molten glass on a bath of molten tin to make ribbons of glass.

